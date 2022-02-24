Morgan Stanley Has $48.76 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $48,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,068,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after buying an additional 93,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

