Morgan Stanley Has $44.97 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,306,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $44,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

