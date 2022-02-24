Morgan Stanley Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,979,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $70.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

