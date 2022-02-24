Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $431.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,698 shares of company stock worth $26,197,254. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.