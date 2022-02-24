Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAP-A opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.
