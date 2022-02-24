Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAP-A opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.