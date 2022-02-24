Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

TAP opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

