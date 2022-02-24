Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 30th, Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06.

Shares of QS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,205. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.