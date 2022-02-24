Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06.

Shares of QS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,205. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

