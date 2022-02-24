Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moderna were worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,513 shares of company stock worth $76,116,761. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.