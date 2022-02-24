MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE stock opened at $193.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $174.07 and a 52 week high of $220.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.