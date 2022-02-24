MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

