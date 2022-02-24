MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

