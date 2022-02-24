MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 667,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

