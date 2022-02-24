MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,331 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,197. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.