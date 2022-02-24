MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $143.07 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

