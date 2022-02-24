Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.59

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.