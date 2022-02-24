Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.59

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
