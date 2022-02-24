Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,750,410 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 812.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

