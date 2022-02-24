Millennium Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 351.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $30,974,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $20,466,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,396.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,391.67 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,595.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,774.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

