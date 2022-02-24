Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

