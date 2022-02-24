Millennium Management LLC Acquires 40,532 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.