Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 626 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

RHP opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

