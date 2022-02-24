Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,997 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 654,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,673,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 622,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

