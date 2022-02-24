Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $4,281,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.02 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

