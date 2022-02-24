Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.