Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Shares of IR opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
