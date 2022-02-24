Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $39,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.11.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.10. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.36.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

