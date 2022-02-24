Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $19,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of BBY opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

