Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.75.

MIDD opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $136.82 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.42.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Middleby by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

