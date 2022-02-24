Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.59

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.59 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 409.70 ($5.57). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 398.70 ($5.42), with a volume of 502,477 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 406.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

In other news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,419,828.64).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

