MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Announces Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 7,610,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,558. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.