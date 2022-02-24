Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,387 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.