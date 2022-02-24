Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,121 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.