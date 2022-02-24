Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

