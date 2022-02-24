Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXMT opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

