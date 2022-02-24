Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

