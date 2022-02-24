Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.