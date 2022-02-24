Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEI stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

