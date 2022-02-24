Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE MEI opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.