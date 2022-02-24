Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0575 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $292.89 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00110155 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

