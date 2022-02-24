Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,147,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $263,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $198.45 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.05 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $540.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average is $327.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

