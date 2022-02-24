Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Sells $38,833.30 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60.

NYSE MTH traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,196. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.