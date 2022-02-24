MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $920.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,435.94. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $873.40 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $109,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

