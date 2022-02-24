Megacoin Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $154,509.47 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00265278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,864,519 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.