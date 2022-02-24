Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,842,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 246,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

