Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.43. Medpace has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,499 shares of company stock worth $65,757,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Medpace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.