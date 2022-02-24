Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Medifast updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.50-$16.00 EPS.
Medifast stock opened at $176.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $336.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
