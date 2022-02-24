Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Medifast updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.500-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.50-$16.00 EPS.

Medifast stock opened at $176.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $7,627,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

