McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 435,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.49. 3,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,585. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.32.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

