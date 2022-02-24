McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $7.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

