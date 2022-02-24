Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

