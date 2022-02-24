Maxar Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 666,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

