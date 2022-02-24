MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.81

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

MAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

