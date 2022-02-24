Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTRN stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

